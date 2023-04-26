Joe Biden to attend G7 leaders' summit in Japan; here's what's on agenda1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 08:25 AM IST
- President Joe Biden will also attend Quad leaders' summit in Sydney, Australia on 24 May bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 leaders' summit in Japan in May, The White House has announced on Tuesday. The G& leaders summit in Hiroshima will be held from 19-21 May.
