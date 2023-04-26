US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 leaders' summit in Japan in May, The White House has announced on Tuesday. The G& leaders summit in Hiroshima will be held from 19-21 May.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement said that on the agenda will be the war in Ukraine, global food and climate crises, and “securing inclusive and resilient economic growth."

The G7 leaders Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States will be meeting at the site of the world's first nuclear attack, with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida having said he hopes to make nuclear disarmament a key plank of discussions.

Apart from this, President Biden will also attend a Quad leaders' summit in Sydney, Australia on 24 May bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

#WATCH | Sydney will be the host of the Quad Leaders' meeting in 2023. The hosting of this meeting at the Sydney Opera House will be a chance for us to work cooperatively with US, Japan and India, but also it will also be an opportunity to showcase this beautiful city and the… pic.twitter.com/Bxddyj1Xxf — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The leaders in the Summit will discuss how they can "deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues," Jean-Pierre said.

The meeting of the Quad, which positions itself as a bulwark against China's military ambitions in Asia and the Pacific, comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly between Washington and Beijing.

President Biden who is set to seek a second in 2024 will also be visiting India in September for the G20 Leaders Summit. The US administration thanked India for its 'tremendous' work at hosting the G20 Foreign Ministerial meeting last month and affirmed that 2023 is going to be a “big year" for the India-US relationship. The US official added that India's leadership at G20 broadens its capacity to stand as a force of good in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)