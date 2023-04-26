Joe Biden to attend G7 leaders' summit in Japan; here's what's on agenda

President Biden who is set to seek a second in 2024 will also be visiting India in September for the G20 Leaders Summit. The US administration thanked India for its 'tremendous' work at hosting the G20 Foreign Ministerial meeting last month and affirmed that 2023 is going to be a “big year" for the India-US relationship. The US official added that India's leadership at G20 broadens its capacity to stand as a force of good in the world.