Joe Biden to meet Prince William and Kate during Boston trip on Friday: W.House

President Joe Biden will meet the Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Boston on Friday, the White House announced.
"The president intends to greet the prince and princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Biden is scheduled to visit Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event, while the British royals are coincidentally visiting the city for a charity event. It was not clear where the US president would see the royal couple.
William and Kate’s last visit to the United States was in 2014, not long after their wedding. During that trip, the glamorous young couple were feted as they toured the eastern US. Eight years later, now in their 40s and with three young children, the prince and princess are finally having a return engagement.
Earlier on Wednesday, they were greeted at the airport by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker before heading to City Hall to meet Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov.-elect Maura Healy ahead of a visit to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Library and Museum.
With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that is tackling important issues as it seeks to remain relevant in modern, multicultural Britain.
Meanwhile, the Netflix series “The Crown" has resurrected some of the more troubled times of the House of Windsor, including the collapse of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana, William's mother, amid mutual allegations of infidelity. But William and Kate are keen to tell a different story, about their work on environmental issues, mental health and early childhood education.
This visit by the royals comes less than three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose personal popularity dampened criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign. King Charles III, William’s father, has made clear that his will be a slimmed-down monarchy, with less pomp and ceremony than its predecessors.
As William and Kate visit Boston, Harry and Meghan are due in New York for another awards ceremony, although the feuding brothers have reportedly no plans to meet.
Harry and Meghan quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to California, winning many fans among younger people and in the black community for taking on the British establishment.
The UK media, though, has repeatedly accused them of exaggerating their unhappy plight as members of the royal family but the couple may point to the latest allegations as vindication.
The palace was earlier this year accused of being tone deaf to calls from Caribbean countries which still have Charles as head of state to acknowledge Britain's past role in slavery.
William and Kate's visit to Jamaica was also criticised for smacking of colonialism.
(With inputs from agencies)
