Joe Biden to host PM Modi other Quad leaders at White House next week

The summit will be held at the White House in Washington on Sept. 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The U.S. visits of the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan - Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga - will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Biden will address on Sept. 21.

