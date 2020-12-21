Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine on live television

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against Covid-19 today in public view. Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American people that the inoculations are safe.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden has said, News agency AP reported.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given Covid shots on Friday.

Meanwhile, a second vaccine for coronavirus, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states, joining Pfizer's. The Pfizer and Moderna shots shipped so far and going out over the next few weeks are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes, based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Both the new Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot require two doses several weeks apart. The second dose must be from the same company as the first. Both vaccines appeared safe and strongly protective in large, still unfinished studies.

More than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus in the United States, which has killed more than 314,000 in the US and nearly 1.7 million worldwide.

