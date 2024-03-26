Joe Biden to send 'all federal resources' as six remain missing, wants US govt to bear cost of reconstruction
US President Joe Biden said that there was ‘no other indication’ to believe that Baltimore bridge collapse was an intentional act
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the country's government should pay to rebuild the Baltimore bridge that collapsed earlier in the day and move "heaven and earth" to reopen the port at the earliest. He also urged the Congress to approve the funds for it.
