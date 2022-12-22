Joe Biden to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: ‘Honour to be by your side’2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Joe Biden has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'It's an honour to be by your side.'
During a visit to the White House on December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden, American legislators, and American citizens for their support. This was Zelenskyy's first known journey outside his native nation since Russia's invasion in February.