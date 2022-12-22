During a visit to the White House on December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden, American legislators, and American citizens for their support. This was Zelenskyy's first known journey outside his native nation since Russia's invasion in February.

Ukrainians "inspire the world", Biden told Zelenskyy prior to the start of the Oval Office summit. Zelenskyy said he was unsuccessful in his past attempts to get to the United States. He emphasised that the war was “not over" and that his nation still had a lot of obstacles to overcome in its conflict with Russia.

“it's an honour to be by your side," Biden told Zelenskyy while warning Russia was “trying to use winter as a weapon". It was earlier reported that Biden would announce nearly $2 billion in aid and transfer a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine strengthen its defences this winter. The Patriot air defence system, which can target approaching missiles and planes.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been subjected to a torrent of Russian missile and drone attacks, directed against its civilian population and vital energy infrastructure, resulting in power and water outages.

Ukrainian soldiers will receive system operation instruction in a third country from the US. a senior official emphasised that Ukraine would staff and run the Patriot battery and that the US was not changing its policy on troops.

By the end of the week, US lawmakers will send Biden a $1.7 trillion spending measure for fiscal 2023 that includes more than $45 billion in aid for Ukraine.

But it's uncertain whether the upcoming Congress will provide Ukraine with significant assistance. Republicans in the House have threatened to examine Biden's financial support for Ukraine with much more scrutiny in 2023.

Prior to the November midterm elections, President Biden said he was "worried" that Republicans would cut help to the troubled nation if they took control of Congress. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has stated that Ukraine will no longer receive a "blank check" from the US.

