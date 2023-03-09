Joe Biden to urge 25% billionaire tax, levies on rich investors3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM IST
The US government is aiming to increase taxation on the rich for governance. Joe Biden announced a series of new tax increases on billionaires, rich investors and corporations in his latest proposals. The proposal asked for a 25% minimum tax on billionaires
President Joe Biden is proposing a series of new tax increases on billionaires, rich investors and corporations in his latest proposal for how Congress should prioritize taxes and spending.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×