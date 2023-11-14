US President Joe Biden reportedly called former Barak Obama's adviser David Axelrod ‘a p****k’ in private, Politico columnist Jonathan Martin said in an article on Monday. Axelrod has repeatedly warned that President Biden's "age issue" was consistent in opinion polls ahead of US presidential election 2024. He even suggested the president should consider whether it would be "wise" for him to drop out of the race.

A few days ago, Axelrod said in a post on X that Joe Biden "needs to decide is whether that is wise (to run for presidential elections); whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"

In an interview with CNN, he had said, “...The one number in the polling that was concerning, and in the CNN poll that followed after The New York Times poll, had to do with age, and that is one thing you can’t reverse no matter how effective Joe Biden is behind the scenes. In front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns, and that is worrisome."

Days later, MARTIN said in his commentary, "Calling David Axelrod “a prick," as a person who has heard Biden use the word says he does in private, is not a strategy to win 270 electoral votes."