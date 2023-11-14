Former Barak Obama's adviser David Axelrod questioned whether it would be wise for Joe Biden to run for the US presidential election in 2024, citing concerns about his age.

US President Joe Biden reportedly called former Barak Obama's adviser David Axelrod ‘a p****k’ in private, Politico columnist Jonathan Martin said in an article on Monday. Axelrod has repeatedly warned that President Biden's "age issue" was consistent in opinion polls ahead of US presidential election 2024. He even suggested the president should consider whether it would be "wise" for him to drop out of the race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few days ago, Axelrod said in a post on X that Joe Biden "needs to decide is whether that is wise (to run for presidential elections); whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"

In an interview with CNN, he had said, “...The one number in the polling that was concerning, and in the CNN poll that followed after The New York Times poll, had to do with age, and that is one thing you can’t reverse no matter how effective Joe Biden is behind the scenes. In front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns, and that is worrisome." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days later, MARTIN said in his commentary, "Calling David Axelrod “a prick," as a person who has heard Biden use the word says he does in private, is not a strategy to win 270 electoral votes."

When asked polling that showed him trailing Donald Trump in battleground states, Biden said, "Because you don’t read the polls — there are 10 polls — eight of them I’m beating him in. You guys only do two. CNN, New York Times, check it out. We’ll get you a copy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that fully 77 per cent said Biden is too old to be effective for four more years. Not only do 89 per cent of Republicans say that, so do 69 per cent of Democrats, the report had said. That view is held across age groups, not just by young people, though older Democrats specifically are more supportive of his 2024 bid.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.