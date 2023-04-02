Joe Biden ‘too old to travel’, likely to skip King Charles III's coronation, says report2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM IST
- There ‘may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to King Charles III's Coronation’, the report added.
United States President Joe Biden is likely to skip the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charless III, scheduled to be held thid May. A report by UK daily The Telegraph suggests that Joe Biden is likely to skip the ceremony and his wife and First Lady Jill Biden is likely to attend the ceremony.
