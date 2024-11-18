Joe Biden triggering World War III? Here’s what Donald Trump Jr alleges, ‘gotta lock in those $Trillions’

President Biden authorized Ukrainian forces to use American long-range missiles against Russian targets, marking a shift in his approach. Ukraine plans to deploy ATACMS missiles in the Kursk region after recent setbacks, while China calls for a peaceful resolution amid escalating conflict.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Donald Trump Jr., arrives before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump Jr., arrives before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Donald Trump Jr. alleged that the Biden administration of using U.S. support for Ukraine as a means to initiate a major conflict before his father, Donald Trump, potentially returns to the presidency in January.

The comes as President Joe Biden, 81, authorized Ukrainian forces to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory, marking a significant shift from his previous focus on conflict reduction.

Also Read: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy optimistic ‘the war will end sooner’ with new US leadership under Donald Trump

President Joe Biden's recent authorization allows Ukrainian forces to deploy U.S.-manufactured Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in the Kursk region, located along the northeastern border between Russia and Ukraine. These missiles, with a range of around 190 miles and significant explosive power, are expected to be used in strategic strikes. Ukraine, which has been seeking permission for months to use American missiles, expressed readiness to deploy the newly authorized weapons following significant military setbacks.

Meanwhile, China reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine on Monday, following Washington's approval for Kyiv to use long-range U.S. missiles against military targets inside Russia. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged for “the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible,” emphasizing the need for “an early ceasefire and a political solution” during a regular briefing, AFP reported.

Also Read: Ukraine President Zelenskyy rejects Scholz-Putin dialogue: ‘There will be no Minsk deals; what we need is real peace’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia launched a large-scale assault on Ukraine, firing a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones. The attack included various types of drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aircraft-launched missiles.

According to Ukraine's air force, Ukrainian defences successfully intercepted 144 of the 210 airborne targets, shooting down a significant portion of the incoming threats during the assault.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Biden’s authorization marks a significant shift in U.S. military support to Ukraine.
  • China calls for a peaceful resolution amidst rising tensions.
  • Allegations arise regarding the Biden administration’s motives in the conflict.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Joe Biden triggering World War III? Here's what Donald Trump Jr alleges, 'gotta lock in those $Trillions'

