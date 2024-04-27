US President Joe Biden says when he was serving as a Senator in the 1970s ‘a lot of lovely women ... would send very salacious pictures’ to him

US President Joe Biden is being getting mocked by the Republicans and social media users for his remark -women sent him “very salacious pictures" during an interview with Howard Stern in his Manhattan studio on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the interview, Biden recalled the time when he was put in ‘10 Most Eligible Bachelors list’ after his first wife Nelia’s death.

He said when he was serving as a Senator in the 1970s “a lot of lovely women ... would send very salacious pictures and I just give them to the Secret Service. And I thought somebody would think I was ...."

It is to be noted that US Senators and House representatives are not provided protection from the Secret Service.

Biden also said that he “never had been to bed with" Neilia, at the moment he declared, “I think I'm gonna marry you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the show, Biden spoke on several topics including his law school, political career, playing football, saving people in a drowning incident while a lifeguard in Delaware, and death of his first wife Nelia and their 13-month-old daughter Naomi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US President also said: “I got a call from my brother. So, I have a girl here at Delaware; Jill is nine years younger than I am. He said you'll love her. She doesn't like politics."

Comments by X users In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RNC Research - an account managed by the Republican National Committee (RNC), shared a snippet of the audio clip and said that the Senators do not get Secret Service protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“CRINGE: Joe Biden tells Howard Stern about women sending 'very salacious pictures' to him in the 1970s," conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote on X.

“Confused Biden tells Howard Stern women would send him 'salacious pictures' in the 1970s, he would then 'give them to the Secret Service,'" wrote conservative TV network The First on X. “Biden did not receive Secret Service protection until 2008."

Raising doubts on Biden’s claims, an X user Proud Elephant said: “WOW: Joe Biden makes up a story about how 'women would send very salacious pictures' to him. ... Does this man EVER stop lying?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

