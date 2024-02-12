Joe Biden trolls Republican leaders over Taylor Swift conspiracy theories: ‘Just like we drew it up’
The conspiracy theories accused Joe Biden of using popular celebrities like Taylor Swift to give a fresh feel to his re-election bid.
US President Joe Biden is earning praise for his trolling skills after he shared a cryptic post on X, which is being connected with the recent conspiracy theories endorsed by Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. The conspiracy theories accused Joe Biden of using popular celebrities like Taylor Swift to give a “fresh feel" to his re-election bid.
There’s no way Taylor Swift can endorse Joe Biden: Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday said that there was no way Taylor Swift could support Joe Biden and credited himself for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other music artists in the US.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," the former president added.
