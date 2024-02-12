US President Joe Biden is earning praise for his trolling skills after he shared a cryptic post on X, which is being connected with the recent conspiracy theories endorsed by Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. The conspiracy theories accused Joe Biden of using popular celebrities like Taylor Swift to give a “fresh feel" to his re-election bid.

It all started when Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce led Kansas City Chiefs to a stunning victory in Super Bowl 2024. The popular musician flew all the way from Japan to support her lover and Kansas City Chiefs' victory made that long trip worth it. While everyone was focusing on the sports-entertainment event, the politicians didn't lose the opportunity to remind people that 2024 is an election year. Martin Walsh, a conspiracy theorist, suggested that “Joe Biden's team is exploring potential endorsements from prominent figures, including celebrities to give his re-election bid a fresh feel". One name that has come up is Taylor Swift. Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was quick to back the theory and said, “President Joe Biden is facing historic lows in his disapproval ratings and is actively seeking ways to reinvigorate his campaign with new, young energy. Meanwhile, his likely opponent in the upcoming election, former president Donald Trump, continues to gain traction in the Republican primaries." But, US President Joe Biden was the one to have the last laugh as the conspiracy theories collapsed when Taylor Swift didn't endorse the Democrat leader, and Kansas City Chiefs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers also looked clean. While sharing a cryptic post on his X handle, Joe Biden said, “Just like we drew it up."

There’s no way Taylor Swift can endorse Joe Biden: Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday said that there was no way Taylor Swift could support Joe Biden and credited himself for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other music artists in the US.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," the former president added.

