Pressure mounts on Joe Biden to attack Iran after drone kills US soldiers in Jordan, Pentagon says 'don't seek war, but…
United States has remarked that it does not want war with Iran, and does not believe Tehran is seeking war either. The statement from Pentagon comes only a day after an Iran-backed group allegedly killed three soldiers of the United States in Jordan. "We don't seek war, but we will take action, and respond to attacks on our forces," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.