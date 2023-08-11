Joe Biden urges Congress for $40 billion to back Ukraine, restoring disaster aid: Report5 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM IST
The Biden administration has requested over $13 billion in defence assistance for Ukraine and $8 billion in humanitarian aid. The request comes amid ongoing Russian aggression and a decline in American support for the conflict.
The Biden administration formally requested from Congress over $13 billion in urgent defence assistance for Ukraine, alongside an extra $8 billion designated for humanitarian aid until the year's end.
