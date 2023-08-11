The Biden administration formally requested from Congress over $13 billion in urgent defence assistance for Ukraine, alongside an extra $8 billion designated for humanitarian aid until the year's end.

As reported by AP, this substantial financial injection comes amidst the ongoing Russian invasion and Ukraine's efforts to counter the entrenched forces of the Kremlin with a counteroffensive strategy.

The package includes $12 billion to replenish US federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster the enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico, including money to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl. All told, it’s a $40 billion package.

AP further reported, while the previous White House request for supplementary funding for Ukraine was readily accepted in 2022, even though Republicans had reservations, the current situation presents a distinct set of circumstances.

A political rift concerning this matter has gradually widened, particularly within the Republican-led House, where significant pressure exists to showcase backing for the party's leader, Donald Trump, who has displayed considerable scepticism towards the conflict. Additionally, there has been a gradual decline in American support for the ongoing effort.

White House budget director Shalanda Young, in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urged swift action to follow through on the US “commitment to the Ukrainian peoples’ defence of their homeland and to democracy around the world" as well as other needs.

The proposal was designed to garner backing from both Republicans and Democrats, focusing particularly on addressing border-related concerns, a significant agenda for the GOP. Republicans have strongly criticized the Biden administration's methods of curbing the influx of migrants from Mexico.

However, the substantial cost of $40 billion might prove excessive for Republicans who are actively working to reduce, rather than increase, federal expenditures. This supplementary request from the White House diverges from the budget limits mutually established by both parties during the recent debt ceiling confrontation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said in a statement there was strong bipartisan support in the US Senate.

“The latest request from the Biden administration shows America’s continued commitment to helping Americans here at home and our friends abroad," he said. "We hope to join with our Republican colleagues this fall to avert an unnecessary government shutdown and fund this critical emergency supplemental request."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has championed support for Ukraine, was more subdued.

“I look forward to carefully reviewing the Administration’s request to make sure it is necessary and appropriate," McConnell said in a statement, "to keep America safe, secure our borders, support our allies, and help communities rebuild after disasters."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., released a statement urging Congress to swiftly pass critical funding for disaster relief programs while separately considering military aid for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and his senior national security team have repeatedly said the United States will help Ukraine “as long as it takes" to oust Russia from its borders. Privately, administration officials have warned Ukrainian officials that there is a limit to the patience of a narrowly divided Congress — and the American public — for the costs of a war with no clear end.

“For people who might be concerned the costs are getting too high, we’d ask them what the costs — not just in treasure but in blood, perhaps even American blood — could be if Putin subjugates Ukraine," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said this week.

Over time, public backing in the United States for supplying Ukraine with weapons and direct economic aid has diminished. A January 2023 AP-NORC poll, conducted approximately one year into the conflict, revealed that 48% of respondents supported the U.S. furnishing weaponry to Ukraine, marking a decline from the 60% of US adults who held this view in May 2022.

While Democrats have generally exhibited greater enthusiasm for providing arms compared to Republicans, their support experienced a slight decrease from 71% to 63% within the same timeframe. In contrast, Republicans' support decreased more significantly, dropping from 53% to 39%.

Numerous House Republicans and a portion of GOP senators have voiced concerns and, in some instances, cast votes against allocating additional federal funds for the war endeavors. A significant number of these Republicans are aligning themselves with Trump's dissent towards US overseas involvement.

Consequently, the eventual vote on aid for Ukraine is expected to heavily depend on a substantial coalition primarily composed of Democrats from President Biden's party to secure the necessary approval.

The funding includes money to counter Russian and Chinese influence elsewhere by bolstering the World Bank and providing aid to resist Russian-aligned Wagner forces in Africa.

Domestically, there’s an additional $60 million to address increased wildfires that have erupted nationwide. And the request includes $4 billion for the Southern border, including $2.2 billion for border management and $766 million to stop the flow of fentanyl and provide prevention and recovery support. There is also $100 million earmarked for the Department of Labor to ramp up investigations of suspected child labour violations.

To ease passage, Congress would likely try to attach the package to a must-pass measure for broader government funding in the US that’s needed by Oct. 1 to prevent any shutdown in federal offices.

Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the US is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program" to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.

Ukraine is pushing through with its ongoing counteroffensive, in an effort to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territory they’ve occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications, AP reported.

The United States has authorized four separate instances of assistance to Ukraine in reaction to Russia's invasion, amounting to approximately $113 billion. A portion of these funds was allocated to replenish US military assets that were dispatched to the conflict zone.

The most recent provision of aid, endorsed by Congress in December, amounted to around $45 billion, intended for both Ukraine and NATO allies. Although this package was intended to remain effective until the conclusion of the fiscal year in September, its longevity is contingent upon developments occurring in the field.

“We remain confident that we’ll be able to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

(With inputs from AP)