Joe Biden, US first lady evacuated after plane entered restricted airspace

The plane mistakenly entered near the beach home of US President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden in Delaware
The White House said there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were temporarily moved from their beach house in Delaware after a small private plane entered restricted airspace.
According to the White House officials, the pilot mistakenly entered the area over Rehoboth Beach after he failed to download updated flight restrictions.
A fighter jet made visual contact with the plane and immediately escorted it out of the airspace.
The White House said there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken.
After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.
However, the Secret Service agency said that it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.
As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Biden's beach town visit.
The restrictions include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained with a 30-mile restricted zone.