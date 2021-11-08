Joe Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

About four million (40 lakh) federal workers are to be vaccinated by November 22 under the president's executive order. Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to the agencies and union leaders. And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.