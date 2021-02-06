Joe Biden vows to provide employment, coronavirus vaccinations

US President Joe Biden has vowed to provide people with employment as well as vaccinate the people to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an address to the nation, Biden said, "We do have the tools to reduce a lot of suffering in this country. We just have to choose to use them. So it's time to act. We can reduce suffering in this country. We can put people back to work. We can gain control of this virus. That's what the American rescue plan does."

While mentioning that the US economy was still in trouble, Biden informed that only 6,000 private-sector jobs have been added in the last month. A total of 49,000 jobs were added at a time when more than 10 million people are out of work, he said.

The closely-watched jobs data showed the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in January, but the economy added only 49,000 jobs.

"I see enormous pain in this country. A lot of folks out of work, a lot of folks going hungry, staring at the ceiling tonight wondering what am I going to do tomorrow. A lot of folks trying to figure out how to keep their jobs and take care of their children," Biden remarked.

Laying out his 'American Rescue Plan', the President explained that it will put $160 billion into our national Covid-19 strategy, which includes more money for manufacturing, distribution, and setting up of Covid-19 vaccine sites.

The American Rescue Plan will focus on $2,000 of stimulus payments, of which 600 has already gone out and $1,400 checks to people who need it, he said."This is money directly in people's pockets. They need it, we need to target that money so folks making $300,000 don't get any windfall," he said.

"It has money to help folks pay their health insurance. It has rental assistance to keep people in their homes rather than being thrown out in the street. It's got money to help us open our schools safely. And there's money for childcare, for paid leave. It gets needed resources to state and local governments to prevent layoffs of essential personnel, firefighters, nurses, folks who are school teachers, sanitation workers. It raises minimum wage," he added.

Biden also mentioned that suicides are up in the country, mental health needs are increasing and there is an uptick of violence against women and children, which necessitated the government to act fast, while adding that he would like to do the same with the support of Republicans.

Meanwhile, the US Congress have passed a budget resolution, a key procedural step that paves the way for Democrats to pass Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, without the threat of opposition from Republicans.

The United States on Thursday reported at least 618 cases of Covid-19 variants across 33 states.

The vast majority (611) of these cases are the more contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in the United Kingdom (UK). However, Florida has the highest count, with 187 cases, and California follows with 145. The rest are scattered across a few dozen states.

