Joe Biden vs Donald Trump would be a close rematch, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr a threat to Biden: Poll
A looming election rematch next year between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump would be closely fought, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, with both candidates saddled with profound vulnerabilities that could cost them the White House
WASHINGTON : A looming election rematch next year between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump would be closely fought, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, with both candidates saddled with profound vulnerabilities that could cost them the White House.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message