Joe Biden walks into empty plane for no reason; leaves Kamala Harris, other oficials perplexed | Watch video

Published3 Aug 2024, 06:48 AM IST
US President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on August 2, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, to spend the weekend. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on August 2, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, to spend the weekend. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

US President Joe Biden left everyone perplexed when he walked into an empty plane, which carried prisoners who had been freed earlier in the day. US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva after they landed at Joint Base Andrew, Maryland, on Thursday. 

After welcoming the freed prisoner, Joe Biden and Harris addressed the media. Unexpectedly, Joe Biden walked back to the empty plane which carried the prisoner hours ago. As he climbed the plane's stairs, Kamala Harris and other officials of the US Secret Service watched him from outside. 

The video of Joe Biden walking into an empty plane has gone viral on social media and has sparked numerous reactions among netizens. 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 06:48 AM IST
