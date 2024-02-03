 'If you harm an American...': Joe Biden warns as US bombs Iraq, Syria after 3 soldiers die in Jordan | Mint
'If you harm an American...': Joe Biden warns as US bombs Iraq, Syria after 3 soldiers die in Jordan

 Livemint

The US military launches air strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, in response to the drone attack at Tower 22 that killed three US soldiers.

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)Premium
US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden has warned if militants “harm an American, they will hit back" amid several incidents including the Tower 22 drone attack that killed US soldiers, Red Sea attacks by Houthi militants followed by several Middle east militia attack, which inflated as a result of Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza. 

“Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," US President Joe Biden warned, adding, “let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond." US President Joe Biden and other top US leaders has reiterated that any American response wouldn't be just one hit but a “tiered response" over time.

On Saturday reports emerged that the united States military had launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria allegedly used by Iran-backed militias, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The attack is being seen as a part of the ‘tiered response’ attack by the US in retaliation to the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend.

US launched a massive barrage of strikes that hit more than 85 targets in at least seven locations, including command and control headquarters, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, drone and ammunition storage sites and other facilities that were connected to the militias or the IRGC’s Quds Force, the Guard’s expeditionary unit that handles Tehran’s relationship with and arming of regional militias. 

Further, President Joe Biden made it clear in a statement that there will be more to come.

Notably on Friday morning, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated earlier promises by Tehran to potentially retaliate for any US strikes targeting its interests. We “will not start a war, but if a country, if a cruel force wants to bully us, the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a strong response," Raisi said.

According to reports, till 30 January, Iran-backed militia groups had launched 166 attacks on US military installations since 18 October, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and now one in Jordan, according to a U.S. military official. The last attack was 29 January at al-Asad airbase in Iraq, and there were no injuries or damage.

Published: 03 Feb 2024, 07:53 AM IST
