'If you harm an American...': Joe Biden warns as US bombs Iraq, Syria after 3 soldiers die in Jordan
The US military launches air strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, in response to the drone attack at Tower 22 that killed three US soldiers.
US President Joe Biden has warned if militants “harm an American, they will hit back" amid several incidents including the Tower 22 drone attack that killed US soldiers, Red Sea attacks by Houthi militants followed by several Middle east militia attack, which inflated as a result of Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.