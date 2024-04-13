Joe Biden warns Iran against attack on Israel, Lufthansa halts flights over conflicted countries | Top 10 Updates
Israel-Iran Tensions: As tensions in the Middle East mount, we take a look at the top 10 developments on the Iran-Israel issue.
Israel-Iran Tensions: United States President Joe Biden expects Iran's attack on Israel to come "sooner rather than later", warning the Middle Eastern country "don't", as per a Reuters report on April 13. Biden reiterated Washington's commitment to defend Israel and warned Iran that it "will not succeed".