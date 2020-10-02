Joe Biden, wife Jill test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday, and the campaign was telling people to carry on with planning for a day that included several campaign events, one person who asked not to be named said.

"I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden said on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

President Donald Trump, who faces Biden in the November presidential election, is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and election campaign scrambled to adjust to the bombshell development.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.