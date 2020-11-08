Joe Biden wins the 2020 Presidential Election: What happens next?

Electors are supposed to vote for the winner of the election in their state, but they don’t always. In 2016, three electors in Washington state pledged to Hillary Clinton voted for former Sec. of State Colin Powell, and one in Colorado voted for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, in a bid to coax Trump electors to defect and throw the election to the House of Representatives, a contingency provided for in the Constitution. The gambit failed, although seven Trump electors also decided to vote for other people.