Much has been said about US President Joe Biden's age over the past six years. The Democrat - already the oldest POTUS to date - recently announced a second presidential campaign to somewhat mixed reactions. Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term in office…and according to his somewhat uncharitable opponents, might actually be dead.

“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," presidential hopeful Nikki Haley told Fox News during a recent interview.

Having teased a second run for several months, Biden made a formal announcement earlier this week and asked voters to give him more time to “finish this job". He will be running alongside VP Kamala Harris yet again.

The campaign announcement came on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared his run for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation" amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump. An as the contours of a new campaign to take shape, the POTUS plans to run on his record.

Biden spent his first two years as president combating the coronavirus pandemic and pushing through major bills such as the bipartisan infrastructure package and legislation to promote high-tech manufacturing and climate measures. The president also has multiple policy goals and unmet promises from his first campaign that he’s asking voters to give him another chance to fulfill.

“We — you and I — together we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way. It’s time to finish the job. Finish the job…I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," Biden said during his first public appearance after the announcement.

