‘Joe Biden won't make it to 86': Nikki Haley reacts as US President announces 2024 poll campaign2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Much has been said about US President Joe Biden's age over the past six years. The Democrat - already the oldest POTUS to date - recently announced a second presidential campaign to somewhat mixed reactions. Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term in office…and according to his somewhat uncharitable opponents, might actually be dead.
