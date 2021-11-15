Joe Biden, Xi Jinping to hold virtual meeting today

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, "The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align." The meeting will be a testimony to Biden's approach of trying to work with China on areas of potential compromise, like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, while raising objections to China's behaviour on human rights, its trade practices, and its military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, according to The Hill.