Biden's agenda for G20 Summit: Discussion on Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, and other global issues1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
At the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden will speak about various issues including the social effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, the capacity of the multilateral development banks to better fight poverty, etc., said White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre in a media briefing on Monday.