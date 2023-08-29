At the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden will speak about various issues including the social effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, the capacity of the multilateral development banks to better fight poverty, etc., said White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre in a media briefing on Monday.

“President Biden will reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally. He will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, from the clean energy transition, the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world, and others," she said as quoted by ANI.

Joe Biden will commence his four-day to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place next month, the White House said in an official statement on August 22. India is set to host G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

During his visit to New Delhi, Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G20 leadership and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation including by hosting it in 2026, the statement read.

India assumed the G20 presidency for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting several meetings across the country.

The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to commence on September 9. The summit will be held for two days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration.

The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about the G20 Summit.

The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for the international grouping.

It also highlights the concept of LiFE and signifies environmentally sustainable and responsible choices. These choices are pertinent not only at the individual level but also at the national level.

(With ANI inputs)