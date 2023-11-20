Joe Biden's birthday in focus ahead of 2024 US Presidential Polls. Here's why
US President Joe Biden, who turned 81 on Monday, is facing concerns about his health and acuity as a likely rematch with Donald Trump looms. The White House insists that Biden remains healthy enough to serve as commander in chief.
