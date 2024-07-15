Biden on Trump ‘assassination’ bid: Urges unity, ‘Time to cool it down… violence must not be normalised’ | Top 8 quotes

Joe Biden on Trump ‘assassination’ bid: In a rare White House video address, United States President Joe Biden again condemned the attack on political rival Donald Trump, reiterating that “there is no place in America for this kind of violence”.
“...Tonight, I want to speak to what we do know. A former president was shot, and an American citizen was killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We cannot, we must not go down this road in America we've travelled before throughout our history; violence has never been the answer,” said Biden.
Speaking to citizens for six minutes, Biden urged for unity, additionally referencing the January 6 Capitol insurrection, stating that “the political record in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down”.
He said such happenings “cannot be normalised” adding, “Yes, we have deeply felt strong disagreements. The stakes in this election are enormously high. I've said many times that the choice in the selection we make in this election is going to shape the future of America and the world for decades to come…”
(With inputs from Agencies)