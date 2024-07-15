Joe Biden on Trump ‘assassination’ bid: In a video address after former US President Donald Trump suffered an injury in a shooting event, current President Joe Biden urged unity in the country.

Joe Biden on Trump 'assassination' bid: In a rare White House video address, United States President Joe Biden again condemned the attack on political rival Donald Trump, reiterating that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence".

“...Tonight, I want to speak to what we do know. A former president was shot, and an American citizen was killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We cannot, we must not go down this road in America we've travelled before throughout our history; violence has never been the answer," said Biden.

Speaking to citizens for six minutes, Biden urged for unity, additionally referencing the January 6 Capitol insurrection, stating that "the political record in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down".

He said such happenings “cannot be normalised" adding, “Yes, we have deeply felt strong disagreements. The stakes in this election are enormously high. I've said many times that the choice in the selection we make in this election is going to shape the future of America and the world for decades to come…"

“Whether it's with members of Congress of both parties being targeted and shot, or a violent mob attacking the Capitol on January 6, or brutal attack on the spouse of former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, or information and intimidation on election officials, or the kidnapping plot against the sitting governor, or an attempted assassination on Donald Trump. There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions."

“We can't allow this violence to be normalized. You know, the political record in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."

“Yes, we have deeply felt strong disagreements. The stakes in this election are enormously high. I've said many times that the choice in the selection we make in this election is going to shape the future of America and the world for decades to come…"

"I have no doubt that Republicans will criticize my record and offer their own vision for this country. I promise to campaign my own ideas, but disagreements must remain peaceful.

"We can do this. America was founded on a democracy that gave reason and balance a chance to prevail over brute force. American democracy — where arguments are made in good faith. American democracy — where the rule of law is respected. Where decency, dignity, fair play aren't just quaint notions, they're living, breathing realities."

“Here in America we need to get out of our silos, where we only listen to those with whom we agree, where misinformation is rampant, where foreign actors fan the flames of our division to shape the outcomes consistent with their interests, not ours."

"We'll debate and we'll disagree, that's not going to change. But we'll not lose sight of who we are as Americans."

