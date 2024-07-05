US President Joe Biden during the Fourth of July celebration made no major errors in delivering brief remarks as he was reading from a teleprompter, however, at one point he appeared to go off script and called Donald Trump his colleague to make reference to a war cemetery that the former President had declined to visit while in office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Donald Trump says ex-US President could end Russia-Ukraine war in one day if… "By the way, you know, I was in that World War One cemetery in France. The one that one of our colleagues, a former president didn't want to go...," he said, his voice dropping to a low volume and trailing off as quoted by media reports. "I probably shouldn't have said, anyway," Biden added.

Also Read: US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden tells Democratic Governors about health check-up after debate In addition to this, when Vice President Kamala Harris introdued him as the "extraordinary" president and called him for his speech, it looked like he confused Independence Day with Christmas and greeted, “Ho ho ho! Happy Independence Day!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another incident, he also randomly spoke on traffic congestion and said, “One last thing, and I used to think when I was a senator, there were always congestion on the highways. There’s no congestion anymore. We go on the highway; there’s no congestion," the President said.

Meanwhile, a source told Reuters that dozens of Democrats in the House of Representatives are watching closely and prepared to ask Biden to step aside if he falters in the ABC interview. Democrats see capturing control of the House in November as critical, as it could be their last hold on power in Washington if Trump returns to the White House and Republicans capture the Senate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not just this, Reuters has also reported that Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney who founded the company that bears his name and also a significant Democratic contributor, joined others in urging Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. She told CNBC that she will halt donations to the Democratic Party until he withdraws from the race.

(With inputs from Reuters)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!