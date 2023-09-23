Joe Biden's Michigan visit bolsters auto workers' strike, preceding Trump's arrival by one day4 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST
President Joe Biden plans to visit Michigan on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the United Auto Workers who are on strike against Detroit automakers. As reported by Reuters, this move places him at the heart of the conflict that has created tension between his labour supporters and prominent car manufacturers.