Joe Biden's son hit with gun charges for buying firearms while on drugs

Joe Biden's son hit with gun charges for buying firearms while on drugs1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Hunter Biden charged with deceiving gun dealer, could impact Biden's re-election bid. Charges unrelated to tax violations. GOP opens impeachment inquiry.
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Thursday was criminally charged of deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm. He is charged with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm. The was filed at the U.S. District Court in Delaware