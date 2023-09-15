comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 15:56:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,641.5 -0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.2 0.13%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,279.65 1.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.45 0.14%
Business News/ News / World/  Joe Biden's son hit with gun charges for buying firearms while on drugs
Back

Joe Biden's son hit with gun charges for buying firearms while on drugs

 1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:15 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Hunter Biden charged with deceiving gun dealer, could impact Biden's re-election bid. Charges unrelated to tax violations. GOP opens impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, walks to a waiting SUV after arriving at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on September 14, 2023, for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily. (AFP)Premium
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, walks to a waiting SUV after arriving at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on September 14, 2023, for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily. (AFP)

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Thursday was criminally charged of deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm. He is charged with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm. The was filed at the U.S. District Court in Delaware

This would be the first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child and can turn out to be a major blow for Biden's re-election bid.

New charges filed by U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss against Hunter Biden do not pertain to U.S. tax law violations. A prior agreement in which Hunter Biden was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a program to avoid prosecution on a gun charge fell apart during a July hearing.

 The tax investigation into Biden is still ongoing and may result in charges being filed in either the District of Columbia or the Central District of California. Prosecutors have accused him of lying about his drug use when buying a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018.

The move comes two days after House of Representatives Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. The White House has denounced that step, made without a vote by the full House, as unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

"As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case," Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. "The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has and so has MAGA Republicans' improper and partisan interference in this process."

The White House declined to comment. A spokesperson for Weiss declined to comment.

The charges ensure that courtroom drama will play an outsized role in the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign as Joe Biden, 80, seeks reelection in a likely rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, 77, who faces four upcoming criminal trials of his own.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 07:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App