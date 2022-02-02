Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify exodus grows as Graham Nash signals withdrawal

Rogan, 54, was criticized last month after his interview with Jordan Peterson, a conservative YouTube personality. In that conversation, Rogan said it’s “very strange" that anyone would call themselves Black unless they’re from the “darkest place" of Africa. The comments and Spotify’s willingness to provide a platform for such rhetoric are “deeply disturbing," David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, said in an e-mailed statement last week. “Joe Rogan and his friends like Jordan Peterson can describe it however they want - as ’they’re just asking questions’ or ’they’re just discussing skin color’ - but the simple reality remains that they are doing so to perpetuate a system where heterosexual cisgender white men remain in positions of power, while acting like they’re targeted victims."