‘Joe, we’re gonna…’: What US President Joe Biden discussed with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amid Gaza war
In a brief yet tensed call between US President and Israel Prime Minister, Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to take actions to ensure humanitarian assistance amid Gaza war or face consequences
US President Joe Biden recently dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made it clear that he needs to ramp up humanitarian aid, open up the Erez crossing in northern Gaza, and take other steps to “specifically, concretely and measurably" implement the protection of civilians at all costs. Notably, this is for the first time since Hamas' attack on Israel, when Biden threatened Netanyahu with serious consequences if Israel continue its war in Gaza by eliminating all possibilities of humanitarian aid.