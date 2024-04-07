In a brief yet tensed call between US President and Israel Prime Minister, Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to take actions to ensure humanitarian assistance amid Gaza war or face consequences

US President Joe Biden recently dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made it clear that he needs to ramp up humanitarian aid, open up the Erez crossing in northern Gaza, and take other steps to “specifically, concretely and measurably" implement the protection of civilians at all costs. Notably, this is for the first time since Hamas' attack on Israel, when Biden threatened Netanyahu with serious consequences if Israel continue its war in Gaza by eliminating all possibilities of humanitarian aid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the list of things mentioned during the brief call, Biden made it clear that Netanyahu needs to open up the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the port of Ashdod in southern Israel for humanitarian assistance. He also asked Netanyahu to ramp up the supplies getting in through Kerem Shalom.

Till now, Biden has remained a consistent supporter of Israel's retaliation on Gaza of the Hamas attack. He had defended Israel's right to defend itself, despite growing criticism at home. According to CNN, US President Joe Biden made it clear that if the conditions of civilians did not rapidly improve for civilians in the strip, then he would rethink how the US was backing Israel in the conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What steps did Biden urge Netanyahu to take? According to CNN, US President Joe Biden urged the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyau to open the Erez border crossing to northern Gaza. To ensure faster humanitarian assistance to the victims of the Gaza war, he suggested the opening of a port in southern Israel, Ashdod. Joe Biden also asked Netanyahu to “boost the flow of goods through the port of Kerem,". Kerem is another point to enter Gaza.

US policy changes under consideration amid backlash over supporting Israel Several policy change measures are being considered by the US amid backlash at home for supporting Israel in the raging war in Gaza. So far there have been no official announcements related to policy change. However, the US might think of slowing down the supply of weapons to Israel, a senior official told CNN. However, a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken, said the official. Other options for the US are to take action related to military aid, or United Nations.

