Live updates: Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president, Trump skips ceremony

Joe Biden swears the oath of office on Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

The very ceremony in which presidential power is transferred, a hallowed American democratic tradition, will serve as a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden faces: The inauguration unfolds at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the live updates from Joe Biden's oath ceremony:

Kamala Devi Harris has been sworn in as vice president of the United States, becoming not only the first woman to hold the office but the first Black and Asian American person to do so.

I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead, tweets Joe Biden

Donald Trump lands in Florida in final hour of presidency, rejecting tradition by skipping Joe Biden's swearing-in.

Residents of Democrat Kamala Harris's ancestral village lit diyas ahead of her swearing-in as the Vice President of the United States, ANI reports.

Biden was seen fist-bumping former President Obama before he took his seat. Biden met with thunderous applause as they took their seats for the historic event.

US President Donald Trump flies aboard Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. On his final full day in office, Trump granted clemency to 143 people, including former adviser Stephen K. Bannon, GOP mega-donor Elliott Broidy and former Republican members of Congress.

On his final full day in office, Trump granted clemency to 143 people, including former adviser Stephen K. Bannon, GOP mega-donor Elliott Broidy and former Republican members of Congress. Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, CNN reports.

Joe Biden, 78, is to be sworn by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th president of the United States.

Harris, 56, will be the first woman to become vice president.

A bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, but nothing was found by security personnel, the court said.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg

The court is located next to the US Capitol, where Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former presidents and top officials were gathering for the presidential inauguration ceremony.

President-elect Joe Biden has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration. Biden and his wife, Jill, were accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

View Full Image Joe Biden and Jill Biden are arriving at the Capitol with their family, (APTN)

US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day."

All of the former U.S. presidents attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration have arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were first to arrive at the complex on Wednesday morning, several hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton followed shortly thereafter, with each couple arriving in separate motorcades.

President Donald Trump has followed at least one presidential tradition.

The White House says the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

