Johann Strauss' The Blue Danube, famously used in Squid Game, will be beamed to space to mark its 50th anniversary

Johann Strauss II’s iconic orchestral waltz The Blue Danube, once the sonic backdrop for both Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and the Netflix megahit Squid Game, is about to reach its most literal destination yet: outer space.

In a bold and poetic gesture, the European Space Agency (ESA) will beam The Blue Danube into the cosmos this Saturday to mark two landmark anniversaries—the 50th year since ESA’s formation and 200 years since the birth of the Austrian composer Strauss himself.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra will perform the piece live in Austria, while a powerful radio antenna based in Spain simultaneously broadcasts it beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

A much-deserved cosmic inclusion Despite its deep cultural association with space—most memorably accompanying a balletic docking scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey—The Blue Danube was glaringly absent from NASA’s 1977 Voyager Golden Records. These interstellar time capsules included 27 musical tracks from around the world, but no waltz from Strauss made the cut.

“The absence of the most famous of all waltzes from the 1977 Voyager Golden Record is a cosmic mistake,” said Norbert Kettner, director of the Vienna Tourist Board, which is partnering with ESA for the occasion. “We are delighted to correct it—better late than never.”

A resurgence in popular culture The waltz has recently found a new generation of admirers thanks to the Emmy-winning Korean drama Squid Game, where it underscored key moments with eerie calm in contrast to the brutal on-screen events. Its use in the hit series has reignited interest in the piece, especially among younger audiences who may have never encountered it in concert halls or cinema before.

While there’s no alien audience confirmed (yet), the symbolic act of broadcasting The Blue Danube carries both cultural and scientific weight.

