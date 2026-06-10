Johannesburg mass shooting: 12 dead, nine injured as multiple attackers open fire on residents of Cleveland suburb

12 people died and around nine have been injured in a mass shooting incident in South Africa's Johannesburg's Cleveland suburb, police officials said on Wednesday, as per a report by the Associated Press.

10 suspects were driven to an informal settlement in a minibus on Tuesday night, post which they began open firing on people.

According to a police statement, the attackers “moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle," AP reported.

Among the victims, there were nine men and three women. While 11 died at the scene, one victim was taken to a hospital where they latter passed away.

Also Read | Conflict between rival groups sparked Ohio shooting that left 12 injured

No arrests have been made so far as police continue search for the attackers.

“Provincial and district detectives, supported by crime intelligence and forensic experts, have been mobilized to investigate the incident and track down the suspects,” AP quoted police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe as saying.

There have been several reports of mass shootings in South Africa lately, including two in December 2025 in which more than 20 people were gunned down. One of those attacks also saw the involvement of multiple shooters.

The mass shootings in South Asfrica are at times linked to illegal mining gangs that operate around Johannesburg. AP reports that Cleveland is also connected to such operations.

Police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has refused to link this shooting to illegal mining as well before investigation is completed. However, he did say that this angle is also being probed: "As you know, this area is adjacent to the legal mining area. We are having those suspicions," he said as per AFP.

Illegal mining in South Africa often draws people from throughout the southern region of the continent and is often linked with organised crime, extortion, assassinations, and other illegal operations.

Cladestine artisanal miners have become a regular presence in these shantytowns around Johannesburg as well as in its satellite settlements along the gold reef, AFP noted.

Poverty and unemployment drive people to descend deep into the gold-bearing shafts that have been abandoned by mining companies.

"One can term this incident to be insane, to be heartless and to an extent, it is barbaric," Mthombeni said.

“We are still investigating, but what we have seen here is a criminal act. We have deployed all required units,” he said. The commissioner also told AP that officials of the crime intelligence wing were also deployed in the area.

"The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle," a police spokesperson told news agency AFP.