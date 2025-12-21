Johannesburg mass shooting: 12 gunmen open fire at crowd — 9 killed, 10 injured | Top updates

Johannesburg mass shooting on Sunday morning sent shockwaves across the world after around 12 unknown suspects opened fire at customers outside a bar. As per Reuters report, around nine people were killed and 10 wounded in the second such shooting in South Africa this month.
While South African Police Service launched a manhunt for the suspects in the case, here's what we know so far:
- The gunmen then stole valuables and phones from the victims and fled from the spot.
- The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment, the police said.
This mass shooting comes almost 15 days after Saulsville shooting in which a dozen people were killed, including a 3-year-old child. On 6 December, gunmen stormed a hostel located near the capital Pretoria, in Atteridgeville, in one of the deadliest recent incidents.