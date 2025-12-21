Johannesburg mass shooting: 12 gunmen open fire at crowd — 9 killed, 10 injured | Top updates

Johannesburg mass shooting on Sunday morning sent shockwaves across the world after around 12 unknown suspects opened fire at customers outside a bar. As per Reuters report, around nine people were killed and 10 wounded in the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

While South African ⁠Police Service launched a manhunt for ⁠the suspects in the case, here's what we know so far:

The assailants opened fire at the tavern ‍patrons at around 1:00 AM (local time) in Johannesburg's ‌Bekkersdal township.

The place where the firing took place is a gold mining area which is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Johannesburg city.

Preliminary probe revealed that the suspects arrived in a white minibus and a silver sedan before they opened fire at the tavern patrons.

Initially the death toll was estimated to be 10 but the authorities revised the figure and updated it to 9.

The motive for the shooting would be determined ​by further ⁠investigation.

The attackers in two vehicles "opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene," AFP quoted the South African police statement.

A driver from an online car-hailing service was among the deceased, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana informed a local news outlet.