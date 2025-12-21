Subscribe

Johannesburg mass shooting: 12 gunmen open fire at crowd — 9 killed, 10 injured | Top updates

In a recent mass shooting in Johannesburg, nine people were killed and ten others suffered injuries. This marks second such deadly event in South Africa within a month.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Dec 2025, 01:50 PM IST
A mass shooting outside a bar in Johannesburg has claimed nine lives. (representative image)
Johannesburg mass shooting on Sunday morning sent shockwaves across the world after around 12 unknown suspects opened fire at customers outside a bar. As per Reuters report, around nine people were killed and 10 wounded in the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

While South African ⁠Police Service launched a manhunt for ⁠the suspects in the case, here's what we know so far:

  • The assailants opened fire at the tavern ‍patrons at around 1:00 AM (local time) in Johannesburg's ‌Bekkersdal township.

  • The place where the firing took place is a gold mining area which is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Johannesburg city.
  • Preliminary probe revealed that the suspects arrived in a white minibus and a silver sedan before they opened fire at the tavern patrons.
  • Initially the death toll was estimated to be 10 but the authorities revised the figure and updated it to 9.
  • The motive for the shooting would be determined ​by further ⁠investigation.
  • The attackers in two vehicles "opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene," AFP quoted the South African police statement.
  • A driver from an online car-hailing service was among the deceased, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana informed a local news outlet.

  • The gunmen then stole valuables and phones from the victims and fled from the spot.
  • The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment, the police said.

This mass shooting comes almost 15 days after Saulsville shooting in which a dozen people were killed, including a 3-year-old child. On 6 December, gunmen stormed a hostel located near the capital Pretoria, in Atteridgeville, in one of the deadliest recent incidents.

