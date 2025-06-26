John F Kennedy got flight attendant pregnant, paid for abortion: bombshell book claims

Former US President John F Kennedy got a flight attendant pregnant and allegedly paid for her abortion, just months after his wife, Jackie Kennedy, gave birth to their daughter, Caroline, according to a new book.

Advertisement

The claims were made in JFK: Public, Private, Secret, an upcoming biography by J Randy Taraborrelli. The book, excerpts of which were shared by People, details Kennedy’s alleged affair with Joan Lundberg, a 23-year-old flight attendant he met in 1956, when he was a US senator.

In 1958, shortly after Caroline Kennedy’s birth, Lundberg reportedly informed JFK she was pregnant. According to the book, Kennedy offered no support beyond a brief phone call and sent her $400 with instructions suggesting she get an abortion.

“He told her, ‘You’ll know what to do,’” the excerpt reads. Lundberg later wrote in her unpublished memoir that she was “angry and disappointed, but also realistic.”

The book claims JFK doubted if he was the father, but Lundberg insisted he was. Taraborrelli also notes that Kennedy became “unhinged” when the money did not reach her on time, and eventually wired it to her.

Advertisement

Also Read | What leads to a hard inquiry? These are the key factors to consider

He became positively unhinged. Joan later wrote: “My God! You had never heard anybody use expletives so much in the whole history of Washington.” Jack was very clear; he didn’t want Joan to have the baby.

Their affair ended not in person but on the phone. When Jack called Joan to check on her, she told him, “I’m going to need to put some distance between us.” He understood. “I owe you so much,” he told her. “One thing I want to say to you, Kennedy,” she told him. “You love Caroline, and I know that, but I’m somebody’s daughter, too. Remember that the next time you treat a woman the way you’ve treated me.”

JFK, who was married to Jacqueline Kennedy at the time, never publicly acknowledged the affair.

Advertisement