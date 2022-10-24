John Shaw, Biocon's ex-VC and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband, passes away

John Shaw, Biocon's ex-VC and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband, passes away1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
- His cremation will be held at Wilson Gardens Crematorium on Monday.
Former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw -- John Shaw -- on 24 October passed away.
Former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw -- John Shaw -- on 24 October passed away.
His cremation will be held at Wilson Gardens Crematorium on Monday.
His cremation will be held at Wilson Gardens Crematorium on Monday.
According to the company website, John Shaw was the member of the board of directors since 1999 and was also a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies.
According to the company website, John Shaw was the member of the board of directors since 1999 and was also a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies.
Apart from this, John was also the former chairman of Madura Coats and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.
Apart from this, John was also the former chairman of Madura Coats and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.
With an MA (economics honours) in history and political economy from the University of Glasgow, John also held an honorary doctorate from the university.
With an MA (economics honours) in history and political economy from the University of Glasgow, John also held an honorary doctorate from the university.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.