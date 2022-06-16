Johnny Depp can one again sue ex-wife Amber Heard as she continues to claim that the actor had hit her even after she lost the defamation trial. In her first interview since the trial, Heard said that ‘she stands by every word of her testimony.’ In the recent interview, responding to Johnny’s statement in court, where he said he’d never hit her, Amber said ‘it is a lie.’

Earlier this month, the jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she claimed that the actor had hit her, and awarded significantly more damages to him. The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and about $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

It's a lie: Amber Heard on Johnny Depp's claim

Following this, in an interview with NBC, Amber Heard said she did not regret her testimony in the defamation trial. When the host asked about Depp's claim, Heard commented, “Yes, it is" a lie.

In her interview, Amber also blamed the social media's role in the decision of her trial.

In the clip, Heard is seen saying "I don't blame them," she said, adding, "I actually understand. He's (Mr Depp) is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair, Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

Heard assured that she understood why the jury rules in favour of the Pirates' of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Heard also pointed out that she felt it was unfair how the extended negative social media coverage was imposed on her.

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she said.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," Heard added.

Yes, she can be back in the courtroom: NY lawyer

After the snippets of the interview were released on Monday, a New York-based lawyer confirmed that because of her comment, she could be back in a courtroom. “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit," lawyer Nicole Haff told Daily Mail, when asked if Johnny could sue Amber again.

However, the lawyer cautioned that Johnny should not pursue a third trial against Amber, saying, “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment."