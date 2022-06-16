Johnny Depp can sue ex-wife Amber Heard again. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 06:01 PM IST
- In her first interview since the trial, Amber Heard said that ‘she stands by every word of her testimony.’
Johnny Depp can one again sue ex-wife Amber Heard as she continues to claim that the actor had hit her even after she lost the defamation trial. In her first interview since the trial, Heard said that ‘she stands by every word of her testimony.’ In the recent interview, responding to Johnny’s statement in court, where he said he’d never hit her, Amber said ‘it is a lie.’