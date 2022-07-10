Johnny Depp donates $8,00,000 NFT sale to charity linked with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp donates $8,00,000 NFT sale to charity linked with Amber Heard1 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Out of the four beneficiary charities, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles has ties with Heard
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has donated the proceeds from an NFT (non-fungible token) sale to a charity, which has ties to his ex-wife Amber Heard.
On 6 July, Depp's Never Fear Truth NFT had raised nearly $80,000 in total donations, which was split between four organisations.
A social media post went on to name the beneficiaries: “Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, [and] the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles."
Out of the four beneficiary charities, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles has ties with Heard.
Post the announcement of Depp’s NFT sale, netizens praised The Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his “never-ending kindness".
During the Depp-Heard defamation trial, it was revealed that Amber Heard had failed to donate her $7m divorce payout from Depp as she had pledged to do in 2016.
A user wrote on Twitter, “JD always fulfils his commitments, his honesty is admirable, I love him." Another said, “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is philanthropy. And the difference between an unfulfilled pledge, and a straight donation. PS Pledges most often have a schedule for fulfilment. And a signed pledge vehicle. I'm certain these organizations are very grateful."
Depp and Heard married in a very secret ceremony in their Los Angeles home in 2015 after dating for several years. Heard filed for divorce from Depp on 23 May, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him.
The 'Aquaman' actor said Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often while he was high on drugs or alcohol.
