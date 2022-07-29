Johnny Depp sells his artwork collection, makes 3 million pounds in few hrs2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- The works depict Bob Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.
Johnny Depp on Thursday sold his art collection of prints he created of Hollywood and just in few hours of sale, the actor has made around £3 million. Depp wrote on Instagram on Thursday morning that the prints were going on sale online at Castle Fine Art, which runs a network of UK galleries.