Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that the other person abused them throughout their short-lived marriage from 2015-17. Johnny had lost a previous libel case in the UK he had filed against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife-beater". In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.