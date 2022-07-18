'Johnny Depp shot': Bar sells drink for distressed men ‘feeling unsafe or scared’. See here3 min read . 06:40 PM IST
If you thought the whole hoopla around the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation trial that concluded early last month in Virginia is over, you are wrong!
A bar has come up with an innovative way to catch the attention of customers wherein it has put up a signboard claiming to sell 'Johnny Depp shot'. This is not a shot available to everyone- this is exclusively for male customers who are distressed and are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.
Johnny won on three counts of defamation against ex-wife Amber heard last month. Heard was directed to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean star a total sum of 10.35 million. Depp was also found guilty on one count of defamation of Amber Heard and was directed to pay 2 million dollars to her.
The picture of the alcohol shot has gained netizen's attention and is doing the rounds on social media.
"Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," the sign reads. It also lists three types of shots available- Neat, On The Rocks, and With Lime. When a customer orders a ‘Neat Johnny Depp shot', he will get safely escorted out of the bar with an employee. The other two variants, ’On The Rocks' and ‘With Lime’ will prompt the staff to either call a cab or call the police.
The picture gained a lot of attention from fans. One fan commented, “Absolutely amazing! Abuse is not gender related." Another one said, “This is the right step to take." While one called it an “amazing initiative," another one called it “unnecessary as they can directly go to the police to report."
Amber heard and Johnny Depp had gotten married in a secret ceremony in 2015, after they had dated for several years. Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on 23 May 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.
Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that the other person abused them throughout their short-lived marriage from 2015-17. Johnny had lost a previous libel case in the UK he had filed against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife-beater". In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.
Recently the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case saw a new turn as Heard's attorneys recently approached the judge to begin a fresh trial due to the mistaken identity of one of the jurors. Meanwhile, Depp's lawyers have urged the judge to not do the same.
Apparently, the court had summoned a 77-year-old man to witness the case as one of the juries. But the man who appeared instead of him was his 52-year-old son, who has the same name and lives at the same address, an AP report stated.
