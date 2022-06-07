Johnny Depp spends ₹48.1 lakh on celebratory Indian dinner. This is what he indulged in2 min read . 04:11 PM IST
- The spread for Johnny Depp consisted of sheekh kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala and other Indian delicacies.
Johnny Depp on Sunday spent more than ₹48.1 lakh for a special celebratory curry dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England. The 58-year-old actor, who was recently awarded a $10.35 million judgment in his brutal defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, was in the United Kingdom to join his friend and musician Jeff Beck on his tour. And on Sunday, the actor was seen hanging out with Beck and 20 others at Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant - Varanasi. The fancy meal at the restaurant cost him $62,000 which is ₹48.1 lakh when converted into Indian currency.
Johnny Depp on Sunday spent more than ₹48.1 lakh for a special celebratory curry dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England. The 58-year-old actor, who was recently awarded a $10.35 million judgment in his brutal defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, was in the United Kingdom to join his friend and musician Jeff Beck on his tour. And on Sunday, the actor was seen hanging out with Beck and 20 others at Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant - Varanasi. The fancy meal at the restaurant cost him $62,000 which is ₹48.1 lakh when converted into Indian currency.
As per the website, Depp and his pals indulged in a feast of “authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails and rosé Champagne.
As per the website, Depp and his pals indulged in a feast of “authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails and rosé Champagne.
The chef had specially prepared a large meal of several Indian delicacies such as sheekh kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns. It ended with simple cheesecake and panna cotta for dessert.
The chef had specially prepared a large meal of several Indian delicacies such as sheekh kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns. It ended with simple cheesecake and panna cotta for dessert.
The restaurant commented that it made more money from Depp’s visit than it did from the busiest night of the week, which is a Saturday when it has around 400 diners.
The restaurant commented that it made more money from Depp’s visit than it did from the busiest night of the week, which is a Saturday when it has around 400 diners.
Varanasi- the 20,000-square-foot restaurant was shut for the regular diners to host Depp and his friends in private. The group left the restaurant around midnight.
Varanasi- the 20,000-square-foot restaurant was shut for the regular diners to host Depp and his friends in private. The group left the restaurant around midnight.
Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, said, as quoted by New York Post: “We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people."
Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, said, as quoted by New York Post: “We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people."
“I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," he continued.
“I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," he continued.
“[He] spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all," Hussain gushed.
“[He] spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all," Hussain gushed.