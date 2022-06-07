Johnny Depp on Sunday spent more than ₹48.1 lakh for a special celebratory curry dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England. The 58-year-old actor, who was recently awarded a $10.35 million judgment in his brutal defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, was in the United Kingdom to join his friend and musician Jeff Beck on his tour. And on Sunday, the actor was seen hanging out with Beck and 20 others at Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant - Varanasi. The fancy meal at the restaurant cost him $62,000 which is ₹48.1 lakh when converted into Indian currency.

