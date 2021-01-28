Johnson expects Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines to work well, no need for plan B

Johnson expects Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines to work well, no need for plan B1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 05:49 AM IST
- The prime minister stressed that there were 'six or seven' vaccines the UK has already bought, totalling 360 million doses on the order
- The UK vaccination campaign started on December 8. As of Wednesday, around 7.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose
London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed hope that the domestically-made vaccines against the coronavirus, such as that by AstraZeneca-Oxford, as well as those imported from abroad, would be effective.
"There's a pretty overwhelming consensus that they [vaccines], at least some of them, will work very well, and we certainly think that Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca, as far as we can see, will work very well," Johnson said at a briefing when asked what the plan B was if the vaccines failed to curb the spread of the disease.
PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France1 min read . 07:07 AM IST
Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal
The prime minister stressed that there were "six or seven" vaccines the UK has already bought, totaling 360 million doses on order.
The UK vaccination campaign started on December 8. As of Wednesday, around 7.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The vaccination is currently open to five priority groups, including people over 80 years old, some people over 70, clinically vulnerable persons, personnel of care homes, and medical workers.
There are currently three authorized vaccines in the United Kingdom -- the domestically-made AstraZeneca, the US-German Pfizer/BioNTech, and the one developed by US company Moderna.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.